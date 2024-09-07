https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/unifil-positions-on-lebanon-israel-border-attacked-dozens-of-times-since-october--official-1120064698.html

UNIFIL Positions on Lebanon-Israel Border Attacked Dozens of Times Since October- Official

The positions of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has been shelled by dozens of times by both the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon and the Israeli Defense Force.

"Several peacekeeping servicemen have been wounded since last October, fortunately, all the injuries were minor. At the same time, UNIFIL positions and equipment have been shelled dozens of times during shelling from both sides," Ardell said.He added that such a trend raises serious concerns, "since the security of our forces is the guarantor of our role in ensuring the conditions for compliance with Resolution 1701."Tensions on the Israel–Lebanon border have escalated since the beginning of Israel’s military operation in Gaza in October 2023. The IDF and Hezbollah fighters regularly attack each other’s positions in border regions. According to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, some 100,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the south of Lebanon because of Israeli shelling. Israeli authorities have said that about 80,000 residents of northern parts of the country had to leave because of Lebanon’s attacks.

