International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/west-persists-in-media-hysteria-over-alleged-russian-interference-in-us-elections-1120069424.html
West Persists in Media Hysteria Over Alleged Russian Interference in US Elections
West Persists in Media Hysteria Over Alleged Russian Interference in US Elections
Sputnik International
The US earlier slapped sanctions on several Russian media companies, in what the White House said was a response to Russia’s alleged influence on 2024 US presidential election.
2024-09-07T18:12+0000
2024-09-07T18:12+0000
world
russia
us
dmitry peskov
disinformation
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119809546_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e2572cd9bf72150c400e195ee28eb1ef.jpg
CNN has taken aim at the US-based company Tenet Media which is allegedly funded by “Russian operatives working as part of a Kremlin-orchestrated influence operation to target the 2024 US vote.” The firm is linked to right-wing commentators with millions of subscribers on YouTube and other social media platforms, per CNN.The broadcaster is echoed by CBS News, which claims that two Russian nationals working for a state-run news network “funneled millions of dollars to an American media company” so that several influencers were able to push narratives in favor of the Kremlin.Reuters cites an unnamed senior US intelligence source as saying that Russian media are "using American and other personalities to try to sway US voters into backing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump over his Democratic foe, Kamala Harris.”NPR strikes the same tone with its unverified claims about “Russian operatives” who “covertly hired unwitting right-wing US influencers to create viral videos” in a bid “to spread Kremlin propaganda” ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.The Washington Post claims that Russia is allegedly using “authentic US voices” on major social media platforms to “launder” propaganda and divisive narratives aimed at swaying American audiences.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the allegations as “nonsense”, stressing that Russian authorities “are not interfering”.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/no-us-style-witch-hunt-in-russia--american-journo--1120067612.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/the-us-russia-election-interference-mantra-how-western-media-tried-to-blame-moscow-in-2020-1120067257.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119809546_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2f76a4d5c7c7beac1264796bc76fcff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us sanctions russian media, 2024 us election, russian media in us, russian media companies, what does west write about russia media
us sanctions russian media, 2024 us election, russian media in us, russian media companies, what does west write about russia media

West Persists in Media Hysteria Over Alleged Russian Interference in US Elections

18:12 GMT 07.09.2024
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung Copies of The New York Times newspaper displayed for sale at a news stand.
 Copies of The New York Times newspaper displayed for sale at a news stand. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2024
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The US earlier slapped sanctions on the Rossiya Segodnya media group, which includes RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik and Ruptly, in what the White House said was a response to Russia’s alleged “malign influence efforts targeting the 2024 US presidential election."
CNN has taken aim at the US-based company Tenet Media which is allegedly funded by “Russian operatives working as part of a Kremlin-orchestrated influence operation to target the 2024 US vote.” The firm is linked to right-wing commentators with millions of subscribers on YouTube and other social media platforms, per CNN.
The broadcaster is echoed by CBS News, which claims that two Russian nationals working for a state-run news network “funneled millions of dollars to an American media company” so that several influencers were able to push narratives in favor of the Kremlin.
Placards featuring WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2024
World
No US-Style Witch Hunt in Russia – American Journo
16:35 GMT
Reuters cites an unnamed senior US intelligence source as saying that Russian media are "using American and other personalities to try to sway US voters into backing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump over his Democratic foe, Kamala Harris.”
NPR strikes the same tone with its unverified claims about “Russian operatives” who “covertly hired unwitting right-wing US influencers to create viral videos” in a bid “to spread Kremlin propaganda” ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.
With the U.S. Capitol dome visible, a voter drops a ballot into an early voting drop box, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Union Market in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2024
Americas
The US' 'Russia Election Interference' Mantra: How Western Media Tried to Blame Moscow in 2020
11:06 GMT
The Washington Post claims that Russia is allegedly using “authentic US voices” on major social media platforms to “launder” propaganda and divisive narratives aimed at swaying American audiences.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the allegations as “nonsense”, stressing that Russian authorities “are not interfering”.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала