https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/why-turkiyes-move-to-join-brics-as-full-member-is-big-deal-1120069962.html

Why Turkiye's Move to Join BRICS as Full Member is Big Deal

Why Turkiye's Move to Join BRICS as Full Member is Big Deal

Sputnik International

BRICS may receive a new addition in the near future as Turkiye lodged an application for a full-fledged membership with the economic bloc this week.

2024-09-07T18:56+0000

2024-09-07T18:56+0000

2024-09-07T18:56+0000

world

turkiye

brics

membership

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118849168_0:173:3030:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_0cf36ff8ca02c86b10b70209db2f0a73.jpg

Turkiye’s membership may be welcome news for BRICS as the Turkish economy was rated by the IMF in 2023 as the 17th largest in the world, with the country’s GPD last year being appraised at a little over $1 trillion.According to the World Bank, Turkiye displayed a steady real GDP growth rate (averaged 5.4%) from 2002 till 2022, as well as a decrease in poverty that dropped from over 20% in 2007 to 7.6% in 2021.Turkiye’s geographical location, right on the boundary between Europe and Asia, along with its control of the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits linking the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, make the country a natural logistical hub for moving goods between the Global South and Global North.Ankara’s considerable clout in the Middle Eastern affairs, where it has long been one of the top players, and its influence on the African continent may also benefit Turkiye’s future fellow members in the BRICS.At the same time, better access to the BRICS members’ markets may help Turkiye deal with its own economic problems such as, for example, rampant inflation that remains a concern for Ankara today. Ironically, the World Bank notes that the reliance of Turkish industries on “carbon-intensive processes and fossil fuels” presents a challenge in Turkiye’s cooperation with the EU in light of the latter’s focus on “green” technologies and climate change.Meanwhile, BRICS members are not so fixated on destroying their economies for the sake of an environmental agenda and thus might make much better business partners for Turkiye.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/turkiye-in-the-spotlight-as-erdogan-seeks-brics-membership-for-ankara-1120008850.html

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye brics membership, turkiye economy, turkish economy, turkiye brics trade, turkiye brics cooperation