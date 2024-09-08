https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/france-should-seek-brics-membership-to-return-to-multipolar-policy---ex-eu-mp-1120075332.html

France Should Seek BRICS Membership to Return to Multipolar Policy - Ex-EU MP

France Should Seek BRICS Membership to Return to Multipolar Policy - Ex-EU MP

Sputnik International

France should consider joining BRICS as a return to its traditional advocacy for a multipolar world, former French member of the European Parliament and geopolitical analyst Aymeric Chauprade told Sputnik.

2024-09-08T09:46+0000

2024-09-08T09:46+0000

2024-09-08T09:46+0000

world

france

aymeric chauprade

brics

jacques chirac

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107608/77/1076087750_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_5c03463415f592d6eaee0705dc9e152a.jpg

While France joining BRICS may seem unusual at first, the country has traditionally supported multipolarity in its foreign policy. However, after Jacques Chirac's presidency, France shifted to a more US-oriented approach on the global stage, Chauprade said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Before submitting an application to join BRICS, France should change its political leadership, the analyst added. The Eastern Economic Forum took place from Tuesday to Friday and was hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik was the general information partner of EEF 2024.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/brics-bloc-has-taken-up-the-mantle-of-20th-centurys-anti-imperialist-struggle-mandelas-grandson-1120046573.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, gaullism france, france nationalism, france sovereignty, france great power, france brics, france multipolar world