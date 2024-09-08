https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/homeland-defense-and-family-values-whats-new-in-russian-schools-1120077327.html
Homeland Defense and Family Values: What’s New in Russian Schools?
Homeland Defense and Family Values: What’s New in Russian Schools?
Sputnik International
In the 2024/2025 school year, a number of new rules, as well as a number of new compulsory and extracurricular subjects are being introduced in Russian schools.
2024-09-08T15:24+0000
2024-09-08T15:24+0000
2024-09-08T15:24+0000
multimedia
infographic
vladimir putin
family
traditional values
education
schools
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/08/1120078193_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_dc5229d6342c1adf5dd60debdd8860e4.png
Several new rules and compulsory and extracurricular subjects are being introduced in Russian schools for the upcoming school year 2024/25.Apart from scientific fundamentals, children will have lessons on the defense of the Homeland, where they will study the history of the Russian Armed Forces and the basics of how army functions. Likewise, they will receive courses on family studies, in which children will get acquainted with traditional values and learn the basics of family psychology.Follow Spuntik’s infographic to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/08/1120078193_196:0:1156:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b74c6a2e0645819f6cf564c7769a04f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian family, traditional values, tradition, woke, wokeism, russia against lgbt, russia children protection, russia schools, study in russia, russia conservative values
russian family, traditional values, tradition, woke, wokeism, russia against lgbt, russia children protection, russia schools, study in russia, russia conservative values
Homeland Defense and Family Values: What’s New in Russian Schools?
In his 2023 address to Parliament, Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the “degradation and degeneration” of Western society and vowed to protect Russia’s children from a “spiritual catastrophe”.
Several new rules and compulsory and extracurricular subjects are being introduced in Russian schools for the upcoming school year 2024/25.
Apart from scientific fundamentals, children will have lessons on the defense of the Homeland, where they will study the history of the Russian Armed Forces and the basics of how army functions.
Likewise, they will receive courses on family studies, in which children will get acquainted with traditional values and learn the basics of family psychology.
Follow Spuntik’s infographic to learn more!