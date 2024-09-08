https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/homeland-defense-and-family-values-whats-new-in-russian-schools-1120077327.html

Homeland Defense and Family Values: What’s New in Russian Schools?

In the 2024/2025 school year, a number of new rules, as well as a number of new compulsory and extracurricular subjects are being introduced in Russian schools.

Several new rules and compulsory and extracurricular subjects are being introduced in Russian schools for the upcoming school year 2024/25.Apart from scientific fundamentals, children will have lessons on the defense of the Homeland, where they will study the history of the Russian Armed Forces and the basics of how army functions. Likewise, they will receive courses on family studies, in which children will get acquainted with traditional values and learn the basics of family psychology.Follow Spuntik’s infographic to learn more!

