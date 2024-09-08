International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/homeland-defense-and-family-values-whats-new-in-russian-schools-1120077327.html
Homeland Defense and Family Values: What’s New in Russian Schools?
Homeland Defense and Family Values: What’s New in Russian Schools?
Sputnik International
In the 2024/2025 school year, a number of new rules, as well as a number of new compulsory and extracurricular subjects are being introduced in Russian schools.
2024-09-08T15:24+0000
2024-09-08T15:24+0000
multimedia
infographic
vladimir putin
family
traditional values
education
schools
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/08/1120078193_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_dc5229d6342c1adf5dd60debdd8860e4.png
Several new rules and compulsory and extracurricular subjects are being introduced in Russian schools for the upcoming school year 2024/25.Apart from scientific fundamentals, children will have lessons on the defense of the Homeland, where they will study the history of the Russian Armed Forces and the basics of how army functions. Likewise, they will receive courses on family studies, in which children will get acquainted with traditional values and learn the basics of family psychology.Follow Spuntik’s infographic to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/08/1120078193_196:0:1156:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b74c6a2e0645819f6cf564c7769a04f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian family, traditional values, tradition, woke, wokeism, russia against lgbt, russia children protection, russia schools, study in russia, russia conservative values
russian family, traditional values, tradition, woke, wokeism, russia against lgbt, russia children protection, russia schools, study in russia, russia conservative values

Homeland Defense and Family Values: What’s New in Russian Schools?

15:24 GMT 08.09.2024
Subscribe
In his 2023 address to Parliament, Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the “degradation and degeneration” of Western society and vowed to protect Russia’s children from a “spiritual catastrophe”.
Several new rules and compulsory and extracurricular subjects are being introduced in Russian schools for the upcoming school year 2024/25.
Apart from scientific fundamentals, children will have lessons on the defense of the Homeland, where they will study the history of the Russian Armed Forces and the basics of how army functions.
Likewise, they will receive courses on family studies, in which children will get acquainted with traditional values and learn the basics of family psychology.
Follow Spuntik’s infographic to learn more!
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала