https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/houthis-shot-down-eighth-us-drone-mq-9-reaper-1120073624.html
Shiite movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) ruling northern Yemen s shot down US reconnaissance drone MQ-9 Reaper in northwestern Yemen, which was carrying out reconnaissance over Marib province, the eighth since last fall, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Saturday.
"An American MQ-9 drone was shot down while carrying out enemy missions in the skies over Marib province. This drone was the eighth aircraft of this type shot down during the battle and holy jihad in support of Gaza," Saria told Al-Masirah broadcaster.Earlier, Ansar Allah leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi threatened to expand operations against Israel and Western countries supporting it on land. He stressed that "enemies will be caught off guard on land just as they were caught off guard at sea with the help of new technologies that will help to harm them." Al-Houthi also said that the response to the Israeli bombing of the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen is approaching.
DOHA, (Sputnik) - Shiite movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) ruling northern Yemen s shot down US reconnaissance drone MQ-9 Reaper in northwestern Yemen, which was carrying out reconnaissance over Marib province, the eighth since last fall, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Saturday.
"An American MQ-9 drone was shot down while carrying out enemy missions in the skies over Marib province. This drone was the eighth aircraft of this type shot down during the battle and holy jihad in support of Gaza," Saria told Al-Masirah broadcaster.
Earlier, Ansar Allah leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi threatened to expand operations against Israel and Western countries supporting it on land. He stressed that "enemies will be caught off guard on land just as they were caught off guard at sea with the help of new technologies that will help to harm them." Al-Houthi also said that the response to the Israeli bombing of the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen is approaching.