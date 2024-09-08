https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/israeli-army-detects-about-50-shell-launches-from-lebanon-1120073505.html

Israeli Army Detects About 50 Shell Launches From Lebanon

In the early hours of Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have recorded about fifty shell launches from Lebanon at northern Israel, some of the shells were shot down by air defense systems, and there is no information yet about the possible consequences of the shelling, the army said.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 5:35 in the upper Galilee, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted several projectiles and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported," the IDF reported on social media."Following the sirens that sounded at 00:57 and between 2:34 to 2:39 in the area of Kiryat Shmona, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted most of the projectiles. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area. No injuries were reported," the army added. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after the start of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese fighters from the Hezbollah movement daily fire at each other's positions in areas along the border. According to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, about 100,000 people were forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to shelling from Israel. The Israeli side reported that about 80,000 residents of northern Israel had found themselves in a similar situation.

