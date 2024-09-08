https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/local-elections-in-russia-held-in-line-with-law-despite-western-provocations---parlt-1120080153.html

Local Elections in Russia Held in Line With Law Despite Western Provocations - Parl't

Despite the attempts of the West to interfere, the local elections in Russia was held in accordance with Russian legislation, the Russian lower house's commission on investigation of foreign interference said.

"Provocation campaigns in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as in other subjects of Russia, failed, and their participants switched to criticizing the election process and the electronic voting system, and there were calls to boycott the elections. But as we see, these provocations also did not reach any success. The elections were held in full compliance with Russian legislation," commission head Vasily Piskarev said in a statement, published on the committee's Telegram.At the beginning of the election campaign, several extremist and undesirable organizations from the US and Germany organized a collection of signatures in support of more than 60 candidates favorable for them, the lawmaker said.There was a relevant agitating website created specially in support of particular candidates in the elections, the official said, adding that the website included illegal materials and was later blocked with the assistance of the Prosecutor's General office.About 4,000 electoral campaigns are taking place in 83 of Russia's 89 federal subjects from September 6-8 to elect regional heads, parliaments.

