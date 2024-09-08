https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/russian-missile-strike-eliminates-up-to-30-foreign-mercs-near-sumy---defense-ministry--1120077193.html
Russian Missile Strike Eliminates Up to 30 Foreign Mercs Near Sumy - Defense Ministry
Russian forces have carried out a missile strike and eliminated up to 30 foreign mercenaries and six units of military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Stetskovka, located north of the city of Sumy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry also published a video showing the moment of the strike on enemy positions and a powerful explosion.Earlier Russian Armed Forces conducted a missile strike on Poltava training center. As a result of precise attack, 500 military specialists, including foreign mercs, were killed or wounded.Russian officials repeteadly stressed that mercenaries are non-combatants by international law and will be later persecuted for participation in hostilities should they survive.
13:36 GMT 08.09.2024 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 08.09.2024)
The ministry also published a video showing the moment of the strike on enemy positions and a powerful explosion.
"Strike on mercenaries ... Stetskovka area (north of Sumy) ... As a result, the missile strike eliminated up to 30 foreign mercenaries and 6 units of hardware in a temporary deployment point," the ministry said on Telegram.
Earlier Russian Armed Forces conducted a missile strike on Poltava training center. As a result of precise attack, 500 military specialists, including foreign mercs, were killed or wounded.
Russian officials repeteadly stressed that mercenaries are non-combatants by international law and will be later persecuted for participation in hostilities should they survive.