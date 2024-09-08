https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/thousands-of-brazilians-rally-to-protest-against-blocking-x-1120073029.html

Thousands of Brazilians Rally to Protest Against Blocking X

Thousands of Brazilians Rally to Protest Against Blocking X

Sputnik International

Thousands of Brazilians gathered in Rio De Janeiro and Sao Paulo to protest the country's recent banning of the social media platform X.

2024-09-08T03:20+0000

2024-09-08T03:20+0000

2024-09-08T03:20+0000

americas

elon musk

jair bolsonaro

brazil

rio de janeiro

sao paulo

alexandre de moraes

twitter

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/08/1120072872_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_88062db3e5a1567a21d089f1d5e38243.jpg

On August 30, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of X in the country due to Elon Musk's refusal to appoint a new legal representative for the social network. In addition, the judge had previously frozen Starlink's accounts in Brazil for the same reason. The Supreme Court then upheld Morais's decision to suspend X. At the same time, Musk emphasized that the social network X and Starlink, which is part of SpaceX, are two legally different companies, so the Brazilian court's decision to freeze the latter's accounts is illegal. In Rio de Janeiro, hundreds of citizens gathered on Copacabana Beach to demand the resignation of the judge. Another large rally was convened in Sao Paulo, with former President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo, who was wearing a T-shirt with the X logo against the backdrop of the Brazilian flag, taking part.

americas

brazil

rio de janeiro

sao paulo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

x, twitter, banned in brazil, protests against moraes, censorship in brazil