Thousands of Brazilians Rally to Protest Against Blocking X
Thousands of Brazilians gathered in Rio De Janeiro and Sao Paulo to protest the country's recent banning of the social media platform X.
Thousands of Brazilians Rally to Protest Against Blocking X

03:20 GMT 08.09.2024
A demonstrator takes part in a protest calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Morae, in Sao Paulo, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
A demonstrator takes part in a protest calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Morae, in Sao Paulo, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ettore Chiereguini) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2024
© AP Photo / Ettore Chiereguini
RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to protest against the decision of Judge Alexandre de Morais to block X, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On August 30, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of X in the country due to Elon Musk's refusal to appoint a new legal representative for the social network. In addition, the judge had previously frozen Starlink's accounts in Brazil for the same reason. The Supreme Court then upheld Morais's decision to suspend X. At the same time, Musk emphasized that the social network X and Starlink, which is part of SpaceX, are two legally different companies, so the Brazilian court's decision to freeze the latter's accounts is illegal.
In Rio de Janeiro, hundreds of citizens gathered on Copacabana Beach to demand the resignation of the judge.
"Alexandre is the emperor of Brazil, and he did not appear yesterday. Censorship, dictatorship did not appear now with the ban on X," protest participant Laura Piu told Sputnik.
Another large rally was convened in Sao Paulo, with former President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo, who was wearing a T-shirt with the X logo against the backdrop of the Brazilian flag, taking part.
