Named after famous Russian author and humanist Leo Tolstoy, the prize is awarded by an international jury and looks to honor the achievements of people who engage in peacekeeping activities, oppose the arms race, promote multipolar world values and strive to avert the threat of World War III.

The award ceremony was held at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow on September 9.This year, the Leo Tolstoy prize was awarded to the African Union in recognition of a significant contribution to strengthening peace and preventing the threat of a Third World War or nuclear catastrophe.The award was presented by Valery Gergiev, world-famous conductor and chairman of the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize jury.Here is what some of the other jury members had to say on the occasion:Archana Mouli, author, former Indian government official, and Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize jury member: “I think what has always triggered war is the thirst for power. And when a country or a nation or a society want to dominate one another, that is when wars come. It is not something which happens accidentally. It is a premeditative urge for domination, urge for power, sometimes aiming for economic reason.”“I think peace was necessary all throughout human history. But now that there are so many advanced weaponry, it has become very dangerous for mankind. In the old days people fought one battle with bows and spears and guns. But now any violent episode, any war, conflicts can have wider repercussions on human beings.”Pierre de Gaulle, Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize jury member and grandson of the legendary French president and WWII hero Charles de Gaulle:“The multipolar world is an effective alternative to the authoritarian West who reached a dead end. Western leaders can finally reunite with their people in the multipolar world. They do not understand that yet, but they will.” “For over two years Ukraine remains the site of a tragic conflict that brought only losses and sanctions. Conflict rages in Palestine as well. The international institutions are powerless, the international court is powerless.”“My heart overflows with hope that solutions will definitely be found in the multipolar world that we are building.”

