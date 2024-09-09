https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/lavrov-holds-presser-on-russia-gulf-cooperation-council-gathering----1120085651.html

Lavrov Holds Presser on Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Gathering

Lavrov Holds Presser on Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Gathering

Sputnik International

The top Russian diplomat earlier touted the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council dialogue, which has been in place since 2011, as "an effective mechanism for exchanging opinions."

2024-09-09T13:13+0000

2024-09-09T13:13+0000

2024-09-09T13:13+0000

world

russia

riyadh

sergey lavrov

meeting

gulf cooperation council

conflicts

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48f48ba3ab1404c71005fd424659bf84.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following a ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) dialogue in Riyadh, where he was in attendance.In previous years, the Russia-GCC ministerial meetings saw the sides discuss a number of pressing issues related to conflicts in Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Sudan, as well as the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the situation in Iraq and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.The GCC includes Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!

russia

riyadh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov holds a press conference on the results of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf Sputnik International Lavrov holds a press conference on the results of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf 2024-09-09T13:13+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, press conference, the russia-gulf cooperation council (gcc) dialogue, effective mechanism, ministerial meeting