Lavrov Holds Presser on Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Gathering

The top Russian diplomat earlier touted the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council dialogue, which has been in place since 2011, as "an effective mechanism for exchanging opinions."
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following a ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) dialogue in Riyadh, where he was in attendance.In previous years, the Russia-GCC ministerial meetings saw the sides discuss a number of pressing issues related to conflicts in Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Sudan, as well as the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the situation in Iraq and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.The GCC includes Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following a ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) dialogue in Riyadh, where he was in attendance.
In previous years, the Russia-GCC ministerial meetings saw the sides discuss a number of pressing issues related to conflicts in Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Sudan, as well as the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the situation in Iraq and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
The GCC includes Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia.
