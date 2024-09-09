https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/new-york-police-commissioner-expected-to-resign-amid-corruption-probe---report-1120088990.html

New York Police Commissioner Expected to Resign Amid Corruption Probe - Report

The police commissioner of New York is expected to resign amid a corruption probe that comes in the wake of a raid on his home last week, the US media reported Monday.

Edward Caban, who joined the New York Police Department in 1991 before rising to the rank of commissioner in July last year, is expected to resign in the coming days, four people familiar with the matter have revealed. Officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided the homes of Caban and other senior city officials in Mayor Eric Adams’ administration on Wednesday, it was reported the following Thursday. The reason for the action against the top New York City officials was not immediately known and the FBI did not comment. Cellphones of the implicated officials were seized as well to aid in investigations, the reports said. As of Monday afternoon, Caban had not resigned yet, reports quoting both Mayor Eric Adams and a spokesperson for City Hall, who spoke in the defense of the police chief, detailed. City Hall spokesperson Fabien Levy, whose office oversees all official matters of the city, said the Adams administration has prioritized the safety of New Yorkers with its hires. "We’re not going to speculate on rumors at this point.” The resignation of Caban, who turned 57 on Sunday, would mark the first staff shakeup in the upper ranks of Adams’ administration. The 64-year-old mayor came to office in January 2022.

