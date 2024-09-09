https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/talibans-policy-toward-women-in-afghanistan-unprecedented---un-human-rights-chief-1120089550.html
Taliban’s Policy Toward Women in Afghanistan Unprecedented - UN Human Rights Chief
Taliban’s Policy Toward Women in Afghanistan Unprecedented - UN Human Rights Chief
Sputnik International
The oppression of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban is "unparalleled in today's world," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Monday.
2024-09-09T23:02+0000
2024-09-09T23:02+0000
2024-09-09T23:03+0000
asia
afghanistan
geneva
kabul
the united nations (un)
ben turk
taliban
newsfeed
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099545057_0:0:3419:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_d8cb6d4a1cbc73f9d8374aed3837ec7a.jpg
"I shudder to think what is next for the women and girls of Afghanistan. This repressive control over half the population of the country in unparalleled in today's world. It is a fundamental rupture of the social contract. It is outrageous and amounts to systematic gender persecution. And it will also jeopardize the country's future by massively stifling its development," Turk said during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The UN human rights chief recalled that since coming to power, the Taliban had banned girls and women from attending secondary schools and higher education institutions, despite previous pledges not to do so, and also seriously restricted women's rights to work. The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as US and NATO troops were leaving the country after almost 20 years of military presence there. Numerous countries and international organizations responded to the militant takeover by cutting aid to and ties with Kabul.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/crucible-of-terrorism-nato-trained-ex-general-laments-us-failure-in-afghanistan-1119981159.html
afghanistan
geneva
kabul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099545057_460:0:3191:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bef733b155634a08523bcc28a276f325.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, women's rights in afghanistan, taliban rule, taliban policy on women
afghanistan, women's rights in afghanistan, taliban rule, taliban policy on women
Taliban’s Policy Toward Women in Afghanistan Unprecedented - UN Human Rights Chief
23:02 GMT 09.09.2024 (Updated: 23:03 GMT 09.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The control imposed on women in Afghanistan by the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) is unprecedented in the modern world and threatens the country's future, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Monday.
"I shudder to think what is next for the women and girls of Afghanistan. This repressive control over half the population of the country in unparalleled in today's world. It is a fundamental rupture of the social contract. It is outrageous and amounts to systematic gender persecution. And it will also jeopardize the country's future by massively stifling its development," Turk said during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The UN human rights chief recalled that since coming to power, the Taliban had banned girls and women from attending secondary schools and higher education institutions, despite previous pledges not to do so, and also seriously restricted women's rights to work.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as US and NATO troops were leaving the country after almost 20 years of military presence there. Numerous countries and international organizations responded to the militant takeover by cutting aid to and ties with Kabul.