Taliban’s Policy Toward Women in Afghanistan Unprecedented - UN Human Rights Chief

The oppression of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban is "unparalleled in today's world," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Monday.

"I shudder to think what is next for the women and girls of Afghanistan. This repressive control over half the population of the country in unparalleled in today's world. It is a fundamental rupture of the social contract. It is outrageous and amounts to systematic gender persecution. And it will also jeopardize the country's future by massively stifling its development," Turk said during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The UN human rights chief recalled that since coming to power, the Taliban had banned girls and women from attending secondary schools and higher education institutions, despite previous pledges not to do so, and also seriously restricted women's rights to work. The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as US and NATO troops were leaving the country after almost 20 years of military presence there. Numerous countries and international organizations responded to the militant takeover by cutting aid to and ties with Kabul.

