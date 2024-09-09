https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/us-increased-pressure-on-turkiye-over-banking-operations-with-russia---source-1120082711.html

US Increased Pressure on Turkiye Over Banking Operations With Russia - Source

Sputnik International

The United States is increasing pressure on Turkish banks over operations with Russia, an informed source in the Turkish financial market told Sputnik.

Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexey Erkhov previously told Sputnik that problems in mutual settlements between Russia and Turkiye persisted, with cases of transfers being blocked and accounts being closed, and cases of "squeezing out" companies involved in the transit of goods to Russia becoming more frequent in Turkish banks. According to the source, it is not yet known when the situation between bank transfers between the two countries will be normalized. "It is clear that an official decision is needed here. It has not yet been received by the banks," he said. The creation of a mechanism based on national and digital currencies could be a solution to banking difficulties between Russia and Turkey, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin said earlier.

