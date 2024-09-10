https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/at-least-40-killed-60-injured-in-israeli-air-strike-on-al-mawasi-in-gaza-strip---reports-1120091066.html

At Least 40 Killed, 60 Injured in Israeli Air Strike on Al Mawasi in Gaza Strip - Reports

At least 40 people were killed and 60 were injured as a result of an Israeli strike on the Al Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis in southern Gaza

According to the Gaza Civil Defense official, 20 tents with refugees were demolished as a result of the strike. According to the broadcaster, search and rescue operations at the site of the strike are continuing "in difficult conditions." In turn, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Israeli aircraft had struck a "command and control center" of Palestinian Hamas movement. "A short while ago, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF struck significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command and control center embedded inside the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis," the IDF said on Telegram. "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional means." Al-Quds news network noted that the craters left by the Israeli airstrike were nine meters deep.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters from Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. In June, the medical journal The Lancet issued what they described as a "conservative" estimate that more than 186,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Operation Iron Swords.

