Former US Ambassador to USSR Says ‘Dangerous’ for US to Attempt Undeclared War With Russia

Former US Ambassador to the Soviet Union Jack Matlock said it is dangerous for the US to wage an undeclared war against Russia and said sanctions are not working.

"It seems to me that it is extremely dangerous to attempt what is, in effect, an undeclared war against a nuclear armed power, which perceives, rightly or wrongly, that its sovereignty and even its political existence are being threatened," Matlock said in the interview, conducted on September 3 and released on Monday. Such a situation could result in a nuclear exchange between the United States and Russia because of mistakes, Matlock said. US efforts to conduct diplomacy with Russia have disappeared and turned into feeding the conflict in Ukraine, Matlock said. Ukraine is on a "suicide course" by continuing hostilities with Russia, Matlock said. Russia would not have launched its special military operation in Ukraine if the United States and NATO had given assurances that Ukraine would not join the alliance, Matlock said. However, the United States has "grossly overcommitted" internationally by fueling de facto economic and military war against Russia, supporting Israel’s actions in the Middle East and preparing the US military for a war with China, Matlock said. The situation is sustainable neither economically nor militarily, Matlock also said. The American people are not going to support getting the US directly involved in a conflict that could be brought to the home front, Matlock added.The United States’ decision to push for NATO expansion instead of developing peaceful ties with Russia was a mistake, Matlock also stated.At first, we proposed a Partnership for Peace with the countries in Eastern Europe, including with Russia and the successor states of the Soviet Union. If we had continued to follow that course… that would have permitted the creation of a more comprehensive European security structure. That didn’t happen. And it didn’t happen because instead of the Partnership for Peace, ultimately the United States opted for the expansion of NATO. I think that was a huge mistake," Matlock said.Attempts to harm Russia without a direct confrontation have also failed, Matlock added.The consequences of the sanctions will turn out to be disadvantageous for the United States and Western Europe in the long run, Matlock concluded.

