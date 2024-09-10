https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/harris-troubled-polling-cia-mi6-gaza-ceasefire-efforts-labor-stats-gaffes-1120089145.html

Harris’ Troubled Polling, CIA-MI6 Gaza Ceasefire Efforts, Labor Stats Gaffes

Harris’ Troubled Polling, CIA-MI6 Gaza Ceasefire Efforts, Labor Stats Gaffes

Sputnik International

The Department of Justice seeks to take Google apart with its antitrust case against the tech giant’s dominance of the online ad market.

2024-09-10T04:13+0000

2024-09-10T04:13+0000

2024-09-10T11:10+0000

political misfits

google

israel

iraq

donald trump

kamala harris

polls

swift

afghanistan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/09/1120089258_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3e29f8c931026e30b631b2678c666608.png

Harris’ Troubled Polling, CIA-MI6 Gaza Ceasefire Efforts, Labor Stats Gaffes Sputnik International The Department of Justice seeks to take Google apart with its antitrust case against the tech giant’s dominance of the online ad market.

Spokesperson for Black Hive and radio show host Anthony Rogers Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the worrying poll numbers for Vice President Kamala Harris as she catches but hasn’t passed GOP candidate Donald Trump, why this race looks more like the 2016 contest than that of 2020, what effect Tuesday’s debate is likely to have on the race, a new report on the US withdrawal of Afghanistan, Trump's remarks he'd lock up opponents if he wins, and whether Congress is yet again hurtling toward another government shutdown.Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses why international law doesn’t seem to figure into the “rules-based order” espoused by the US, increasing Israeli raids in the West Bank including an IDF sniper killing an American citizen, why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to reject ceasefire deals, why the UK and US intelligence chiefs held an unprecedented public event recently, the crisis continuing in Sudan and lack of international response, and the smug interview given by Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland where she essentially admitted US' role in sabotaging a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine a month into the operation.Swiss banking industry whistleblower Brad Birkenfeld discusses a series of gaffes at the Bureau of Labor Statistics that are leading to greater questions about its accuracy and impartiality, and the US setting up a money transfer system to get funds to Iraq that lacked even basic security checks for decades and appears to have facilitated massive fraud.The Misfits also discuss a social media uproar in Springfield, Ohio; the American obsession with celebrities’ politics’, and a strange new human case of bird flu.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

iraq

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, google antitrust case, idf killing of american citizen, american killed in gaza, us labor statistics, bird flu latest