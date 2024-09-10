https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/hezbollahs-calibrated-response-the-russiagate-story-will-not-die-1120090113.html

Hezbollah's Calibrated Response; The Russiagate Story Will Not Die

Hezbollah's Calibrated Response; The Russiagate Story Will Not Die

Sputnik International

Hezbollah has factored domestic and regional conditions into its response to Israel's genocidal war; Investigative journalist says the latest Russiagate story interfering with US elections is a phony one.

2024-09-10T04:14+0000

2024-09-10T04:14+0000

2024-09-10T12:04+0000

the critical hour

radio

hezbollah

armenia

pacific islands

emmanuel macron

ukraine

nato

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/09/1120089956_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ad6689695254cb7983f1981092671da4.png

Hezbollah's Calibrated Response; The Russiagate Story Will Not Die Sputnik International Hezbollah has factored domestic and regional conditions into its response to Israel's genocidal war; Investigative journalist says the latest Russiagate story interfering with US elections is a phony one.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Hezbollah's domestic and regional conditions in its response to Israel's genocidal war. He also talks about sustained pushback against campus repression as being crucial to uphold the right to protest guaranteed by the First Amendment and the growing list of Republicans who have endorsed Kamala Harris.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, discusses Armenia and Azerbaijan preparing to sign a peace treaty soon. He also discussed CIA Director William Burns and Richard Moore speaking at a joint press conference this past weekend, praising Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk Oblast.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Former President George Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney not backing former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. She also talks about an investigative TV reporter's comments that the latest Russiagate story accusing Russia of interfering with the 2024 Presidential elections is false.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the hundreds and thousands of Israelis taking to the streets to protest the Netanyahu government's handling of the captives in Gaza. She also talks about former President George Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney not backing former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses the US maintaining a military grip over "sovereign" Pacific island states and how the Ukraine war is a racket.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, discusses how Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier as France's prime minister after securing Marine Le Pen's agreement. He also reports on the mass protests erupting in France after Macron picked Barnier as Prime Minister and an interview with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who says, "pithy sayings are not part of my approach to politics."Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, joins us to discuss Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pushing back on Ukraine's request to use US and other NATO-provided weapons to launch long-range strikes against Russia.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the narrative of Washington and the Venezuelan far-right opposition demanding the release of the voting records as "nothing but an excuse to continue its continued coup attempt against Chavismo." He also reports on Venezuela's far-right former Presidential candidate fleeing to Spain and granted asylum.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

armenia

ukraine

israel

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, russiagate, was kursk incursion successful, macron's prime minister, venezuela president candidate flee the country