House GOP Releases New Detailed Report Detailing Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal
House GOP Releases New Detailed Report Detailing Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted and Steve Gill discussed several global topics, including the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
2024-09-10T04:12+0000
2024-09-10T04:12+0000
2024-09-10T11:04+0000
House GOP Releases New Detailed Report Detailing Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted and Steve Gill discussed several global topics, including the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
In the opening segment, The Final Countdown is joined by Scott Stantis, a cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune, a contributor to Center Clip, creator of the comic strip Prickly City, and co-host of the DMZ America podcast. They discuss the end of the "Harris honeymoon."The Final Countdown team then speaks to Autry Pruitt, chairman of the New Journey Political Action Committee and author of the book Planes, Steak, and Water: Defending Donald J. Trump. They talk about the troubled legal waters surrounding the former president.In the final hour, The Final Countdown speaks to Michael Maloof, a retired Department of Defense security analyst, author, and veteran. They discuss why US withdrawal from Afghanistan was so disastrous.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
House GOP Releases New Detailed Report Detailing Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal
04:12 GMT 10.09.2024 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 10.09.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted and Steve Gill discussed several global topics, including the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
In the opening segment, The Final Countdown is joined by Scott Stantis, a cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune, a contributor to Center Clip, creator of the comic strip Prickly City, and co-host of the DMZ America podcast. They discuss the end of the "Harris honeymoon."
The Final Countdown team then speaks to Autry Pruitt, chairman of the New Journey Political Action Committee and author of the book Planes, Steak, and Water: Defending Donald J. Trump. They talk about the troubled legal waters surrounding the former president.
In the final hour, The Final Countdown speaks to Michael Maloof, a retired Department of Defense security analyst, author, and veteran. They discuss why US withdrawal from Afghanistan was so disastrous.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM