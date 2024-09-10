https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/israel-carries-out-deadliest-attack-on-syria-in-recent-years-1120089485.html

Israel Carries Out Deadliest Attack on Syria in Recent Years

Israel Carries Out Deadliest Attack on Syria in Recent Years

On the September 9, 2024 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discussed current events from around the globe, including Israel's deadly attack on Syria.

The show begins with independent journalist and author Dan Lazare joining to discuss how Harris and Trump are performing in the polls.Then, political cartoonist and author Ted Rall shares his analysis of the GOP's report on how the Biden administration handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan.The second hour starts with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier talking about Israel's strike on Syria that killed 18 people, making it the largest toll in such an attack since the invasion of Gaza began.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the Kursk incursion and analyzing the US and UK's claims of it being an 'achievement.'The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

