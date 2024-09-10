https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/nato-kick-starts-barrage-of-drills-near-russias-borders--1120098524.html

NATO Kick-Starts Barrage of Drills Near Russia’s Borders

The North Atlantic Treaty Alliance has launched a series of drills near Russian borders that will last until late fall.

The North Atlantic Treaty Alliance has launched a series of drills near Russian borders that will last until late fall. The Steadfast Foxtrot ’24 exercises in Germany are overseen by NATO’s SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe) command structure which is controlled by US four-star General Christopher Cavoli. The Ramstein Flag 24 drills in Greece are overseen by NATO’s AIRCOM (Allied Air Command). The Cyber Coalition exercises will be conducted in Estonia on November.Apart from alliance-level exercises, there will be a series of national drills backed by NATO – like Poseidon 24 in Bulgaria and Hammer 24 in Finland.Explore Sputnik’s infographic to learn more about NATO’s drills!

