Putin Takes Part in Ocean-2024 Naval Drills

Russia's naval forces launched planned strategic exercises "Ocean-2024" in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas earlier today.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates remotely in the Ocean-2024 command and staff exercises of the Russian Navy.Putin will take part in the beginning of the active phase of the exercises from the control center in the Kremlin.More than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels will take part in the exercise, as well as over 120 aircraft and helicopters of the naval aviation and aerospace forces. About 7,000 units of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as more than 90,000 personnel, are involved.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates remotely in the Ocean-2024 command and staff exercises of the Russian Navy.
Putin will take part in the beginning of the active phase of the exercises from the control center in the Kremlin.
More than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels will take part in the exercise, as well as over 120 aircraft and helicopters of the naval aviation and aerospace forces. About 7,000 units of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as more than 90,000 personnel, are involved.
