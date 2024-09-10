International
Russia's and Iraq's Mutual History of Partnership
Russia's and Iraq's Mutual History of Partnership
Sputnik International
Eighty years ago, on September 9, 1944, USSR and Iraq formally established diplomatic relations with one another.
The economic cooperation between the two countries grew over the years, with Iraq eventually emerging as one of Russia’s most prominent partners in the Middle East. This harmonious development was disrupted in 2003 when the United States invaded Iraq on false pretenses, but Moscow and Baghdad have been working tirelessly since to mitigate this setback and to further deepen the ties between the two nations.
2024
Russia's and Iraq's Mutual History of Partnership

15:39 GMT 10.09.2024
Eighty years ago, on September 9, 1944, USSR and Iraq formally established diplomatic relations with one another.
The economic cooperation between the two countries grew over the years, with Iraq eventually emerging as one of Russia’s most prominent partners in the Middle East.
This harmonious development was disrupted in 2003 when the United States invaded Iraq on false pretenses, but Moscow and Baghdad have been working tirelessly since to mitigate this setback and to further deepen the ties between the two nations.
