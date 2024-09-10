Russia's Lavrov, OIC Secretary General Discuss Palestinian Issue - Organization

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/russias-lavrov-oic-secretary-general-discuss-palestinian-issue---organization-1120091585.html
01:36 GMT 10.09.2024 (Updated: 01:37 GMT 10.09.2024)
DOHA (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed on Monday the Palestinian issue and the situation with Muslim communities globally with the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha in Riyadh, the OIC said in a statement.
"The meeting discussed issues of common interest, including joint efforts to address regional and international challenges, in particular the Palestinian issue and the conditions of Muslim communities in the World," the statement says.
The OIC indicated that both sides had stressed the importance of coordination and consultation to support international efforts to ensure peace and stability throughout the world, especially in OIC countries.
On Monday, the 7th Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue was held in the capital of Saudi Arabia, in which the foreign ministers of Russia and the six Arabian monarchies took part.