Russia's Lavrov, OIC Secretary General Discuss Palestinian Issue - Organization

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Palestinian issue with the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Monday.

"The meeting discussed issues of common interest, including joint efforts to address regional and international challenges, in particular the Palestinian issue and the conditions of Muslim communities in the World," the statement says. The OIC indicated that both sides had stressed the importance of coordination and consultation to support international efforts to ensure peace and stability throughout the world, especially in OIC countries. On Monday, the 7th Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue was held in the capital of Saudi Arabia, in which the foreign ministers of Russia and the six Arabian monarchies took part.

