Trump and Harris Nearly Tied in New Polls as Presidential Race Intensifies

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss top news from around the globe and domestically, including how Harris and Trump are performing in the polls.

2024-09-10T04:11+0000

The show begins with host of Perspective and veteran political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes discussing the delayed sentencing of the Trump hush money trial.Then, author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina shares his perspective on the murder of American activist Aysenur Ezgi in the West Bank.The show closes with Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing AIPAC's role in US politics.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

