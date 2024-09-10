https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/us-seek-sound-military-edge-spur-arms-race--putin--1120097269.html

US Seeks Sound Military Edge Spurring Arms Race – Putin

US Seeks Sound Military Edge Spurring Arms Race – Putin

Sputnik International

United States is seeking sound military edge and triggering arms race, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address at the opening of the active... 10.09.2024, Sputnik International

2024-09-10T13:05+0000

2024-09-10T13:05+0000

2024-09-10T13:18+0000

world

vladimir putin

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120025970_0:0:3005:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_4760fa6ab23a3b628885bab3086aa508.jpg

United States is seeking sound military edge and triggering arms race, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address at the opening of the active phase of the Ocean-2024 drills.The United States is trying to maintain its dominance in the world at any cost, using Ukraine in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, Putin added. Washington openly declares plans to deploy medium-range and short-range missiles, including in the Asia-Pacific region, Putin added.Washington seeks to achieve tangible military advantage and provokes an arms race, Putin concluded.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russia-nato showdown