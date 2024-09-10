US Seeks Sound Military Edge Spurring Arms Race – Putin
13:05 GMT 10.09.2024 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 10.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum 2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna/
Being updated
United States is seeking sound military edge and triggering arms race, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address at the opening of the active phase of the Ocean-2024 drills.
“With their aggressive moves US seeks to achieve sound military edge thus ruin the security architecture and balance of power in Asia-Pacific. By fact, US is spurring arms race ignoring the security of their European and Asian allies”, Putin said.
"We see that the United States is trying to maintain its global military and political dominance at any cost. With this purpose, by using Ukraine, it seeks to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Putin said during his address at the opening of the active phase of the Ocean-2024 drills.
Washington openly declares plans to deploy medium-range and short-range missiles, including in the Asia-Pacific region, Putin added.
“Under the pretext of countering the allegedly existing Russian threat and deterring China, the United States and its satellites are increasing their military presence near Russia’s western borders — in the Arctic and in the Asia-Pacific region,” Putin said.
Washington seeks to achieve tangible military advantage and provokes an arms race, Putin concluded.