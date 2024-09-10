International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/us-seek-sound-military-edge-spur-arms-race--putin--1120097269.html
US Seeks Sound Military Edge Spurring Arms Race – Putin
US Seeks Sound Military Edge Spurring Arms Race – Putin
Sputnik International
United States is seeking sound military edge and triggering arms race, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address at the opening of the active... 10.09.2024, Sputnik International
2024-09-10T13:05+0000
2024-09-10T13:18+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120025970_0:0:3005:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_4760fa6ab23a3b628885bab3086aa508.jpg
United States is seeking sound military edge and triggering arms race, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address at the opening of the active phase of the Ocean-2024 drills.The United States is trying to maintain its dominance in the world at any cost, using Ukraine in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, Putin added. Washington openly declares plans to deploy medium-range and short-range missiles, including in the Asia-Pacific region, Putin added.Washington seeks to achieve tangible military advantage and provokes an arms race, Putin concluded.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120025970_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_54c8223b0be3dcb0c2bbcd575d868cae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, russia-nato showdown
vladimir putin, russia-nato showdown

US Seeks Sound Military Edge Spurring Arms Race – Putin

13:05 GMT 10.09.2024 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 10.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
United States is seeking sound military edge and triggering arms race, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address at the opening of the active phase of the Ocean-2024 drills.

“With their aggressive moves US seeks to achieve sound military edge thus ruin the security architecture and balance of power in Asia-Pacific. By fact, US is spurring arms race ignoring the security of their European and Asian allies”, Putin said.

The United States is trying to maintain its dominance in the world at any cost, using Ukraine in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, Putin added.
"We see that the United States is trying to maintain its global military and political dominance at any cost. With this purpose, by using Ukraine, it seeks to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," Putin said during his address at the opening of the active phase of the Ocean-2024 drills.
Washington openly declares plans to deploy medium-range and short-range missiles, including in the Asia-Pacific region, Putin added.
“Under the pretext of countering the allegedly existing Russian threat and deterring China, the United States and its satellites are increasing their military presence near Russia’s western borders — in the Arctic and in the Asia-Pacific region,” Putin said.
Washington seeks to achieve tangible military advantage and provokes an arms race, Putin concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала