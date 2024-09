https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/watch-russias-uragan-mlrs-incinerate-ukrainian-positions-1120093960.html

Watch Russia’s Uragan MLRS Incinerate Ukrainian Positions

Watch Russia’s Uragan MLRS Incinerate Ukrainian Positions

Sputnik International

Russian troops are steadily moving through the special military operation zone, securing better positions and liberating settlement after settlement. Advanced and impactful weaponry is what currently aids Russia's success.

2024-09-10T07:40+0000

2024-09-10T07:40+0000

2024-09-10T07:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian army

russian armed forces

uragan

ukrainian crisis

russia

russian ministry of defense

russian troops

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0a/1120093794_132:0:1718:892_1920x0_80_0_0_039848a828bbe0970ccace99d85c84d1.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Battlegroup Zapad destroying Ukraine's stronghold and its military personnel, using the Uragan MLRS. Uragan (lit. Hurricane) is capable of targeting enemy positions by hitting them hard and fast with barrages of high-explosive munitions. It creates a whirlwind of fire around the target. Uragan has a range of 34 km (21 miles) and is capable of using almost any type of munition, including thermobaric shells.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch Russian Uragan MLRS hammer Ukrainian positions Sputnik International Watch Russian Uragan MLRS hammer Ukrainian positions 2024-09-10T07:40+0000 true PT0M30S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses, mercenaries in ukraine, foreign merc in ukraine