Biden Administration Submits Classified Report on Ukraine Strategy to Congress

The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
On the September 10, 2024 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of expert guests top news domestically and abroad, including the Biden administration's strategy in Ukraine.
On the September 10, 2024 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of expert guests top news domestically and abroad, including the Biden administration's strategy in Ukraine.
The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis joining to discuss the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.Then, Managing Editor at Covert Action Jeremy Kuzmarov weighs in on the most recent Israeli strike on Gaza and the latest out of the region.The second hour starts with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic sharing his perspective on the Biden administration's Ukraine strategy report.The show closes with Africa analyst, and senior research fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies Koffi Kouakou sharing his perspective on the recent attack in Burkina Faso, China's offer to Africa following the summit in Dakar, and the latest out of the region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On the September 10, 2024 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of expert guests top news domestically and abroad, including the Biden administration's strategy in Ukraine.
The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis joining to discuss the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.
Then, Managing Editor at Covert Action Jeremy Kuzmarov weighs in on the most recent Israeli strike on Gaza and the latest out of the region.
The second hour starts with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic sharing his perspective on the Biden administration's Ukraine strategy report.
The show closes with Africa analyst, and senior research fellow at the Center for Africa China Studies Koffi Kouakou sharing his perspective on the recent attack in Burkina Faso, China's offer to Africa following the summit in Dakar, and the latest out of the region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
