Highly Anticipated Debate Between Trump and Harris Sets the Stage for 2024 Election

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss breaking news from around the globe, including the upcoming debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

2024-09-11T04:11+0000

The show begins with Senior Security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense Michael Maloof discussing the GOP report on the Afghanistan withdrawal.Then, resident fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur shares his expertise on the migration situation in Springfield, Ohio.The final hour starts with journalist and video editor for Washington Examiner Amy Delaura joining from Philadelphia to discuss the upcoming debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.CEO of Larrea Wealth Management and Finance expert in New York City Aquiles Larrea shares his perspective on the possibility of a government shutdown.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

