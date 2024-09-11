International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/highly-anticipated-debate-between-trump-and-harris-sets-the-stage-for-2024-election--1120101641.html
Highly Anticipated Debate Between Trump and Harris Sets the Stage for 2024 Election
Highly Anticipated Debate Between Trump and Harris Sets the Stage for 2024 Election
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss breaking news from around the globe, including the upcoming debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
2024-09-11T04:11+0000
2024-09-11T11:41+0000
fault lines
us
radio
afghanistan
gop
springfield
ohio
philadelphia
kamala harris
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0a/1120101484_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f50134a51d1905f1b49e94a73f9831e5.png
Highly Anticipated Debate Between Trump and Harris Sets the Stage for 2024 Election
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss breaking news from around the globe, including the upcoming debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
The show begins with Senior Security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense Michael Maloof discussing the GOP report on the Afghanistan withdrawal.Then, resident fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur shares his expertise on the migration situation in Springfield, Ohio.The final hour starts with journalist and video editor for Washington Examiner Amy Delaura joining from Philadelphia to discuss the upcoming debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.CEO of Larrea Wealth Management and Finance expert in New York City Aquiles Larrea shares his perspective on the possibility of a government shutdown.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
afghanistan
springfield
ohio
philadelphia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0a/1120101484_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f5a02acf173ff58073dc90ec51262cc7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, harris-trump debates, migration in ohio, us government shutdown 2024,
fault lines, harris-trump debates, migration in ohio, us government shutdown 2024,

Highly Anticipated Debate Between Trump and Harris Sets the Stage for 2024 Election

04:11 GMT 11.09.2024 (Updated: 11:41 GMT 11.09.2024)
Fault Lines
Highly Anticipated Debate Between Trump and Harris Sets the Stage for 2024 Election
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss breaking news from around the globe, including the upcoming debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
The show begins with Senior Security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense Michael Maloof discussing the GOP report on the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Then, resident fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur shares his expertise on the migration situation in Springfield, Ohio.
The final hour starts with journalist and video editor for Washington Examiner Amy Delaura joining from Philadelphia to discuss the upcoming debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
CEO of Larrea Wealth Management and Finance expert in New York City Aquiles Larrea shares his perspective on the possibility of a government shutdown.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала