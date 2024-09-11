https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/lavrov-takes-part-in-exhibition-dedicated-to-80th-anniversary-of-russia-iraq-diplomatic-relations-1120106207.html
Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations
Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations
Sputnik International
Diplomatic relations between Russia and Iraq were established in 1944, with Moscow being one of the first to recognize Iraq's independence. The two countries have maintained a strong relationship, with cooperation in numerous fields such as energy, trade, and security.
2024-09-11T09:08+0000
2024-09-11T09:08+0000
2024-09-11T09:08+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
iraq
bilateral relations
relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118888096_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dae830b9406aba7506d11dbfbe75bc0c.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in an exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Russian-Iraqi diplomatic relations.Relations between Russia and Iraq have grown in recent years, and can be analyzed from the bilateral, regional, and international perspectives.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
russia
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118888096_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94326eec4cc5838470fccafd834c22ee.jpg
Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations
Sputnik International
Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations
2024-09-11T09:08+0000
true
PT13M29S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, exhibition dedicated, anniversary of russian-iraqi diplomatic relations
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, exhibition dedicated, anniversary of russian-iraqi diplomatic relations
Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations
Diplomatic relations between Russia and Iraq were established in 1944, with Moscow being one of the first to recognize Iraq's independence. The two countries have maintained a strong relationship, with cooperation in numerous fields such as energy, trade, and security.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in an exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Russian-Iraqi diplomatic relations.
Relations between Russia and Iraq have grown in recent years, and can be analyzed from the bilateral, regional, and international perspectives.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!