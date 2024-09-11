International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/lavrov-takes-part-in-exhibition-dedicated-to-80th-anniversary-of-russia-iraq-diplomatic-relations-1120106207.html
Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations
Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations
Sputnik International
Diplomatic relations between Russia and Iraq were established in 1944, with Moscow being one of the first to recognize Iraq's independence. The two countries have maintained a strong relationship, with cooperation in numerous fields such as energy, trade, and security.
2024-09-11T09:08+0000
2024-09-11T09:08+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
iraq
bilateral relations
relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118888096_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dae830b9406aba7506d11dbfbe75bc0c.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in an exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Russian-Iraqi diplomatic relations.Relations between Russia and Iraq have grown in recent years, and can be analyzed from the bilateral, regional, and international perspectives.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
russia
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations
Sputnik International
Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations
2024-09-11T09:08+0000
true
PT13M29S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118888096_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94326eec4cc5838470fccafd834c22ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, exhibition dedicated, anniversary of russian-iraqi diplomatic relations
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, exhibition dedicated, anniversary of russian-iraqi diplomatic relations

Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations

09:08 GMT 11.09.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Diplomatic relations between Russia and Iraq were established in 1944, with Moscow being one of the first to recognize Iraq's independence. The two countries have maintained a strong relationship, with cooperation in numerous fields such as energy, trade, and security.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in an exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Russian-Iraqi diplomatic relations.
Relations between Russia and Iraq have grown in recent years, and can be analyzed from the bilateral, regional, and international perspectives.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала