Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations

Lavrov Takes Part in Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Russia-Iraq Diplomatic Relations

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Iraq were established in 1944, with Moscow being one of the first to recognize Iraq's independence. The two countries have maintained a strong relationship, with cooperation in numerous fields such as energy, trade, and security.

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in an exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Russian-Iraqi diplomatic relations.Relations between Russia and Iraq have grown in recent years, and can be analyzed from the bilateral, regional, and international perspectives.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!

