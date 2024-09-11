https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/trump-harris-debate-israel-strikes-safe-zone-blinken-to-kiev-1120101778.html

Two planes collide on an Atlanta runway and the EU orders Apple and Google to pay up.

Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what to expect from this evening’s presidential debate between GOP candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, how Republican culture wars drag the party down, the class signals of the Harris campaign, the likelihood of a government shutdown weeks before the election, what to make of investigations into a number of high New York City officials, and why Republicans and Democrats are talking about creating a sovereign wealth fund..Managing editor of Covert Action Magazine and the author Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses US accusations that Iran is selling missiles to Russia, the US insistence that it can decide what trade is allowable and what is against the rules, what short range missiles might be useful for in the Ukraine conflict, why the US and UK foreign ministers are heading to Kiev, and the announcement of joint military exercises between Russia and China.Canadian author and activist Yves Engler discusses Israel’s latest strike on the al Mawasi “safer” zone in southern Gaza; Washington’s latest “demands” of Israel and whether stern words will ever be matched with any real pressure; whether remarks by Israel’s defense minister that Hamas is destroyed as a military unit could presage the end of the war in Gaza; how the cozy relationships between intelligence services, the military, and the press affects the quality of journalism; and the role of academia in propping up the “rules-based international order.”Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte Kim Ives discusses the recent visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Haiti, whether Blinken’s supposedly congratulatory visit was in fact an attempt to quell a crisis in the transition government, whether more countries are going to join the deployment of Kenyan police in Haiti as promised, and what the transition government in Port-au-Prince has achieved so far.The Misfits also discuss GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance walking back accusations that Haitian migrants are eating people’s pets and a default judgment against music mogul Sean Combs.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

