Trump-Harris Debate Preview, More Trouble in NYC, Germany Closes Its Border

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

In the opening segment, The Final Countdown is joined by political analyst Angie Wong for a debate preview.The Final Countdown team then speaks to media commentator and podcaster Mitch Roschelle about the federal investigations into Mayor Adams' administration in New York City.In the final hour, the Final Countdown team speaks to author and geopolitical analyst George Szamuely about Germany's decision to close its land borders.

