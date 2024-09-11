https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/trump-harris-debate-preview-more-trouble-in-nyc-germany-closes-its-border-1120100158.html
Trump-Harris Debate Preview, More Trouble in NYC, Germany Closes Its Border
Trump-Harris Debate Preview, More Trouble in NYC, Germany Closes Its Border
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Trump-Harris Debate Preview, More Trouble in NYC, Germany Closes Its Border
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
In the opening segment, The Final Countdown is joined by political analyst Angie Wong for a debate preview.The Final Countdown team then speaks to media commentator and podcaster Mitch Roschelle about the federal investigations into Mayor Adams' administration in New York City.In the final hour, the Final Countdown team speaks to author and geopolitical analyst George Szamuely about Germany's decision to close its land borders.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
the final countdown,
Trump-Harris Debate Preview, More Trouble in NYC, Germany Closes Its Border
04:12 GMT 11.09.2024 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 11.09.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the upcoming debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
In the opening segment, The Final Countdown is joined by political analyst Angie Wong for a debate preview.
The Final Countdown team then speaks to media commentator and podcaster Mitch Roschelle about the federal investigations into Mayor Adams' administration in New York City.
In the final hour, the Final Countdown team speaks to author and geopolitical analyst George Szamuely about Germany's decision to close its land borders.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM