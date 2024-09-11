https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/vicky-nuland-admits-us-blocked-ukraine-peace-deal-harris-trump-debate-tonight-russiagate-reborn-1120102363.html

Vicky Nuland Admits US Blocked Ukraine Peace Deal; Harris Trump Debate Tonight; Russiagate Reborn

Victoria Nuland recently admitted that the US and its European vassals were instrumental in preventing the Istanbul peace agreement between Russia and the Kiev regime.

Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss Olaf Scholz's call for peace negotiations and France's political and economic dysfunction.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia repelling another drone attack and Russia launching a counter-offensive in Kursk.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss the US declaring war on Russia and Victoria Nuland's admission that the US blocked the Ukraine peace deal.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the conflict in the Middle East and the potential for a wider conflict.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, discusses China and Russia working together on international naval drills and improving diplomatic and economic relations in China-Africa trade.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the latest round of Russia-gate propaganda.Matt Weinglass, documentary filmmaker, actor, and activist, joins us to discuss how US imperial machinations serve to undermine democracy at home.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the polemicist.Net, joins us to discuss tonight's presidential debate and the conflict in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

