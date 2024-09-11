https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/western-officials-admit-many-african-countries-resist-us-military-presence--reports-1120107528.html
Western Officials Admit Many African Countries Resist US Military Presence – Reports
Western officials in Africa have admitted that even minor US military presence in Africa is unacceptable for many countries on the continent, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
"Even a small American footprint is large for many African countries," a Western official in the Sahel. US Major General Kenneth Ekman said that Nigeria would like to acquire US military gear, but showed no inclination to welcome an enduring deployment of American troops, while a Ghanaian government official said the Western African nation did not intend to increase US presence in its territory. The United States suspended its military cooperation with Chad and Niger and withdrew over 1,100 troops from the two countries at the request of local governments this year. Veteran Defense Department analyst Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski said the move marked the end of a neocolonial approach toward Africa.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western officials in Africa have admitted that even minor US military presence in Africa is unacceptable for many countries on the continent, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
"Even a small American footprint is large for many African countries," a Western official in the Sahel.
US Major General Kenneth Ekman said that Nigeria would like to acquire US military gear, but showed no inclination to welcome an enduring deployment of American troops, while a Ghanaian government official said the Western African nation did not intend to increase US presence in its territory
The United States suspended its military cooperation with Chad and Niger and withdrew over 1,100 troops from the two countries at the request of local governments this year. Veteran Defense Department analyst Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski said the move marked the end of a neocolonial approach toward Africa.