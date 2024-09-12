https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/harris-and-trump-face-off-in-heated-presidential-debate---1120111614.html

Harris and Trump Face Off in Heated Presidential Debate

Harris and Trump Face Off in Heated Presidential Debate

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss top news from around the globe, including a breakdown of the highly anticipated debate.

Harris and Trump Face Off in Heated Presidential Debate Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss top news from around the globe, including a breakdown of the highly anticipated debate.

The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest out of Ukraine and Russia, including Ukraine's strike on Moscow, the developments out of Donbass, and the US plans to lift limits on long-range missiles in Ukraine.Then, former Barack Obama campaign director and host of "American Discourse" podcast Robin Biro weighs in on the long-awaited debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.The show closes with senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely sharing his perspective on Germany's migration policy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

