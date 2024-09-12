https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/harris-and-trump-face-off-in-heated-presidential-debate---1120111614.html
Harris and Trump Face Off in Heated Presidential Debate
Harris and Trump Face Off in Heated Presidential Debate
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss top news from around the globe, including a breakdown of the highly anticipated debate.
2024-09-12T04:11+0000
2024-09-12T04:11+0000
2024-09-12T08:20+0000
fault lines
us
radio
ukraine
kamala harris
donald trump
germany
barack obama
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0b/1120111786_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6d54a97c30666cd6b45e5cbb4c616cb7.png
Harris and Trump Face Off in Heated Presidential Debate
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss top news from around the globe, including a breakdown of the highly anticipated debate.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest out of Ukraine and Russia, including Ukraine's strike on Moscow, the developments out of Donbass, and the US plans to lift limits on long-range missiles in Ukraine.Then, former Barack Obama campaign director and host of "American Discourse" podcast Robin Biro weighs in on the long-awaited debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.The show closes with senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely sharing his perspective on Germany's migration policy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0b/1120111786_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2db2df887b8261bcdb495f0771b415f7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, harris-trump debate results, russia advance in donbass, germany migration crisis, us allow ukraine use long range missiles
fault lines, harris-trump debate results, russia advance in donbass, germany migration crisis, us allow ukraine use long range missiles
Harris and Trump Face Off in Heated Presidential Debate
04:11 GMT 12.09.2024 (Updated: 08:20 GMT 12.09.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss top news from around the globe, including a breakdown of the highly anticipated debate.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest out of Ukraine and Russia, including Ukraine's strike on Moscow, the developments out of Donbass, and the US plans to lift limits on long-range missiles in Ukraine.
Then, former Barack Obama campaign director and host of "American Discourse" podcast Robin Biro weighs in on the long-awaited debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The show closes with senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely sharing his perspective on Germany's migration policy.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM