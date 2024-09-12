https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/harris-trump-debate-recap-kiev-drone-attack-honduras-coup-attempt-1120112131.html

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump traded barbs in last night’s presidential debate.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Ukraine’s drone attack inside Russia this week, how to understand US and UK policy regarding how Ukraine is allowed to use their weapons, what’s driving Kiev to try to take land inside Russia, how the US attempts to justify its interference in other countries’ trade, and whether US-provided F-16s will change the calculus of Ukrainian forces at this stage in the conflict.Critical medical anthropologist Adrienne Pine discusses warnings by Honduran President Xiomara Castro about the threat of another coup in Honduras, how Castro’s government is acting on the lessons of the US-backed 2009 coup in Honduras, how the US attitude toward Venezuela is connected to Washington's view of the Honduran government, and how the US uses drug trafficking indictments to apply political pressure to governments it dislikes.Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses last night’s presidential debate, including who won and who lost, whether listeners learned anything more about the candidates’ positions and plans for voters’ top issues, and whether either candidate will walk away from the event with more votes. He also discusses former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s appearance before Congress to defend his policies during the Covid-19 pandemicProfessor of English Literature and Orientalism Mohammad Marandi discusses the Iranian president’s visit to Iraq, how Iran’s relationship with Iraq has evolved, reports that the US and Iraq have come to an agreement for US troops to withdraw from the country, the state of the economy of Iran, and whether US sanctions have been successful in their goal of crippling the country.The Misfits also discuss mining companies acknowledging the native right to the land they extract resources from and the quiet closure of Prince Harry’s visa case.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

