Israel's Bombing of Gaza Mapped Out
Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing since October 2023, has caused widespread devastation and a humanitarian crisis in the region, spreading across the area targeted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have resulted in the death of more than 41,000 Palestinians, including women and children, leaving thousands more homeless and displaced.The attacks have also caused significant damage to local infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and residential buildings, leaving many without access to basic services such as water, electricity, and health care.The situation has been condemned by many international organizations and governments, who have called for an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated solution to the conflict.
Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing since October 2023, has caused widespread devastation and a humanitarian crisis in the region, spreading across the area targeted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have resulted in the death of more than 41,000 Palestinians, including women and children, leaving thousands more homeless and displaced.
The attacks have also caused significant damage to local infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and residential buildings, leaving many without access to basic services such as water, electricity, and health care.
The situation has been condemned by many international organizations and governments, who have called for an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated solution to the conflict.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip: