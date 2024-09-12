https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/lavrov-addresses-ambassadors-at-roundtable-discussion-on-ukraine-crisis-1120116922.html
Lavrov Addresses Ambassadors at Roundtable Discussion on Ukraine Crisis
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a round table with ambassadors of over 80 countries dedicated to the Ukraine conflict.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing a round table discussion with ambassadors from more than 80 countries focused on the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that events like this foster an open and honest exchange of perspectives among diplomats regarding the situation in Ukraine."The previous discussion thoroughly examined the geopolitical aspects of the crisis, the legal and human rights dimensions, the militarization of the Nazi regime in Kiev, the imposition of illegal sanctions, and the mediation and humanitarian initiatives undertaken by neutral actors," the diplomat stated.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that territories were not the key issue of the Ukraine conflict, but the protection of human rights.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing a round table discussion with ambassadors from more than 80 countries focused on the Ukraine conflict.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that events like this foster an open and honest exchange of perspectives among diplomats regarding the situation in Ukraine.
"The previous discussion thoroughly examined the geopolitical aspects of the crisis, the legal and human rights dimensions, the militarization of the Nazi regime in Kiev, the imposition of illegal sanctions, and the mediation and humanitarian initiatives undertaken by neutral actors," the diplomat stated.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!