More FDNY Members Died From 9/11-Related Illnesses Than Those Killed in Attack
However, the FDNY has added the names of 32 more individuals who died from health issues they developed from their rescue efforts at the World Trade Center, which brings that number's total to more than 360.
On the day that the Twin Towers fell in New York, 343 members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) were killed, officials said. However, the FDNY has added the names of 32 more individuals who died from health issues they developed from their rescue efforts at the World Trade Center, which brings that number’s total to more than 360.The number of officials who died while working to rescue victims on the day of 9/11 is now less than those who have died since then, due to Ground-Zero-related illnesses. A department spokesperson said the names added include firefighters, paramedics, EMTS, civilian employees and the chaplain of the department, AXIOS reported."Instead, we have seen our members become sick because of time they spent working in the rescue and recovery."The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) provides funding for those who suffer from illnesses related to the September 11 attacks. The VCF said it has awarded $12.8 billion to over 56,600 claimants since former President Obama allowed the fund to be reactivated in 2011.During a news conference, Lieutenant Jim Brosi, the president of the FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association, said he is pushing for the support of the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act of 2024 which would make changes to the World Trade Center Health Program and is estimated to provide additional funding through 2033. While the VCF provides financial compensation to those with 9/11-related illnesses, enrolling in the WTC Health Program does not register a 9/11 victim with the VCF. They are separate programs, and the WTC provides medical monitoring and treatment for responders and survivors. Therefore, it seems that survivors must go through two separate programs to receive proper treatment.Brosi said the most recent victim was buried last Saturday, and was a person diagnosed with terminal cancer less than a year ago.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that an estimated 400,000 people were exposed to toxic contaminants as well as risk of physical injury in the days, weeks and months following the attacks.On the morning of September 11, 2001, four planes flying over the eastern US were seized simultaneously by a group of terrorists affiliated with al-Qaeda. They used the planes as giant missiles and targeted the Twin Towers (at 8:46 Eastern Time and 9:03), the Pentagon, and perhaps the Capitol Building in Washington, DC - however, the passengers of the fourth plane fought back and the jet made a deadly crash in a field in Pennsylvania at 10:03. During the attacks, approximately 3,000 people lost their lives with most of them being in New York. The youngest victim was just two years old.
More FDNY Members Died From 9/11-Related Illnesses Than Those Killed in Attack
Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks when terrorists hijacked US passenger jets and crashed them into the Twin Towers in New York City, causing the buildings to collapse and killing thousands.
On the day that the Twin Towers fell in New York, 343 members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) were killed, officials said. However, the FDNY has added the names of 32 more individuals who died from health issues they developed from their rescue efforts at the World Trade Center, which brings that number’s total to more than 360.
The number of officials who died while working to rescue victims on the day of 9/11 is now less than those who have died since then, due to Ground-Zero-related illnesses. A department spokesperson said the names added include firefighters, paramedics, EMTS, civilian employees and the chaplain of the department, AXIOS
reported.
"As we do every year, we will reflect on the 343 members who died that day, and we will be sobered in knowing that those insurmountable losses did not end at the World Trade Center site," Fire Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said during a ceremony.
"Instead, we have seen our members become sick because of time they spent working in the rescue and recovery."
The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) provides funding for those who suffer from illnesses related to the September 11 attacks. The VCF said it has awarded $12.8 billion to over 56,600 claimants since former President Obama allowed the fund to be reactivated in 2011.
During a news conference
, Lieutenant Jim Brosi, the president of the FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association, said he is pushing for the support of the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act of 2024 which would make changes to the World Trade Center Health Program and is estimated to provide additional funding through 2033.
While the VCF provides financial compensation to those with 9/11-related illnesses, enrolling in the WTC Health Program does not register a 9/11 victim with the VCF. They are separate programs, and the WTC provides medical monitoring and treatment for responders and survivors. Therefore, it seems that survivors must go through two separate programs to receive proper treatment.
Brosi said the most recent victim was buried last Saturday, and was a person diagnosed with terminal cancer less than a year ago.
“Less than a year ago he was on full duty riding on a fire truck and within a 12-month period he was buried,” Brosi said. “A young person: early 50s, active, healthy, vibrant… and in less than 12 months was taken. That’s the part you won’t see in a statistic.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that an estimated 400,000 people were exposed to toxic contaminants as well as risk of physical injury in the days, weeks and months following the attacks. On the morning of September 11, 2001, four planes flying over the eastern US were seized simultaneously by a group of terrorists affiliated with al-Qaeda.
They used the planes as giant missiles and targeted the Twin Towers (at 8:46 Eastern Time and 9:03), the Pentagon, and perhaps the Capitol Building in Washington, DC - however, the passengers of the fourth plane fought back and the jet made a deadly crash in a field in Pennsylvania at 10:03. During the attacks, approximately 3,000 people lost their lives with most of them being in New York. The youngest victim was just two years old.