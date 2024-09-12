https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/morons-running-our-country-china-policy-demonstrates-depth-of-incompetence-of-us-political-class-1120115358.html

Journalist and international business consultant George Koo joined Sputnik's The Critical Hour program to discuss how the US has failed to break its dependence on Chinese manufacturing.

China featured heavily in last night’s debate between former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, but the United States’ failure to enact coherent policy relating to the Asian superpower is uniquely illustrative of the failings of its political class.That’s according to journalist and international business consultant George Koo, who joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Wednesday to discuss how the US has failed to break its dependence on the manufacturing powerhouse.“Everything that they're going to be buying – a lot of it anyway – is going to be made in China and they will pay the price for being made in China with higher tariffs,” he continued. “It's not free money that Trump keeps bragging about. It's going to come from the American public’s pocketbook, and it's going to raise the cost of living.”Host Garland Nixon commented on the superficial nature of many topics discussed during the event, noting that neither candidate fully explained the nature of tariffs to viewers. Nixon claimed Trump and Harris addressed the American public as if they were children, failing to offer anything of substance for people with a deeper understanding of the issues in question.“They indeed treat the American public as uneducated, as unwashed, as ignorant, as unquestioning,” Koo agreed. “But one of these days they're going to wake up and they're going to say, ‘hey, this is full of baloney.’ And we're going to have to throw these bums out.”Koo cited support for US chipmaker Intel as one major failing of the trade war. The United States has granted the company billions in subsidies only for it to continue to lose its once-dominant position as a manufacturer of semiconductors.The analyst claimed the US public still does not understand the extent to which “China can exert their own barrier and sanctions and trade barriers on America,” warning that the country has significant leverage with which to retaliate against punitive measures. “When that happens – it's beginning to happen already, by the way – we're going to be out of luck.”“China is getting out from under the so-called decoupling in the name of ‘de-risking’ by building their Belt and Road [Initiative], building the BRICS alliance, doing their global trade,” Koo noted. “They are now the number one trading country with practically everybody in the world. Even the EU countries are feeling the sting of American policies that hurt their economy. And they're gradually – Spain, Italy, among them – seeing that it makes a lot more sense to be working with China and taking advantage of the Belt and Road project than trying to go it alone or trying to cast their lot with the United States.”

