Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at X International United Cultures Forum will be held in St. Petersburg.

2024-09-12T15:34+0000

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 10th International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.United Cultures is a forum that brings together representatives of many different cultures and nationalities. In the midst of a new, rapidly changing world, the event has become a place to discuss the most pressing social and cultural issues, as well as a platform to bring new ideas and projects to life.This year's forum focuses on the topic of "Culture of the 21st Century: Sovereignty or Globalism?"Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

