https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/putin-speaks-at-plenary-session-of-st-petersburg-international-united-cultures-forum-1120120040.html
Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at X International United Cultures Forum will be held in St. Petersburg.
2024-09-12T15:34+0000
2024-09-12T15:34+0000
2024-09-12T15:34+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
saint petersburg
forum
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118967532_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aea678be06c535f12fd4a267b7ddb3a3.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 10th International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.United Cultures is a forum that brings together representatives of many different cultures and nationalities. In the midst of a new, rapidly changing world, the event has become a place to discuss the most pressing social and cultural issues, as well as a platform to bring new ideas and projects to life.This year's forum focuses on the topic of "Culture of the 21st Century: Sovereignty or Globalism?"Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russia
saint petersburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0f/1118967532_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4ec80b442040687540acd7361c530a.jpg
Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
Sputnik International
Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
2024-09-12T15:34+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, international united cultures forum
russian president vladimir putin, international united cultures forum
Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
The St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is one of Russia's largest platforms for discussions on current issues in Russian and world cultural life.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 10th International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.
United Cultures is a forum that brings together representatives of many different cultures and nationalities. In the midst of a new, rapidly changing world, the event has become a place to discuss the most pressing social and cultural issues, as well as a platform to bring new ideas and projects to life.
This year's forum focuses on the topic of "Culture of the 21st Century: Sovereignty or Globalism?"
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!