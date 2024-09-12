https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/putin-speaks-to-press-after-attending-st-petersburg-international-united-cultures-forum-1120123242.html

Speaking at the forum's plenary session on Thursday, the Russian president suggested that the time had come "to formulate a new common international...

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a brief interview to the press after attending the 10th International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg.The forum is one of Russia's largest platforms for discussions on current issues in Russian and world cultural life, bringing together representatives of many different cultures and nationalities. This year's forum, the 10th to date, focuses on the topic 'Culture of the 21st Century: Sovereignty or Globalism?'*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!

