https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/putin-speaks-to-press-after-attending-st-petersburg-international-united-cultures-forum-1120123242.html
Putin Speaks to Press After Attending St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
Putin Speaks to Press After Attending St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
Sputnik International
Speaking at the forum's plenary session on Thursday, the Russian president suggested that the time had come "to formulate a new common international... 12.09.2024, Sputnik International
2024-09-12T16:33+0000
2024-09-12T16:33+0000
2024-09-12T16:33+0000
russia
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120123325_0:107:3261:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_61d343f3834a24857ab29c79714920a7.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a brief interview to the press after attending the 10th International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg.The forum is one of Russia's largest platforms for discussions on current issues in Russian and world cultural life, bringing together representatives of many different cultures and nationalities. This year's forum, the 10th to date, focuses on the topic 'Culture of the 21st Century: Sovereignty or Globalism?'*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120123325_266:0:2997:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e205a755afc6079c3bb75305818b8900.jpg
Putin Speaks to Press After Attending St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
Sputnik International
Putin Speaks to Press After Attending St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
2024-09-12T16:33+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, видео
Putin Speaks to Press After Attending St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum
Speaking at the forum's plenary session on Thursday, the Russian president suggested that the time had come "to formulate a new common international infrastructure of national cultures," warning that the loss of moral boundaries and the violation of taboos in some countries threatens to lead to the "dehumanization" of their ruling regimes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a brief interview to the press after attending the 10th International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg.
The forum is one of Russia's largest platforms for discussions on current issues in Russian and world cultural life, bringing together representatives of many different cultures and nationalities. This year's forum, the 10th to date, focuses on the topic 'Culture of the 21st Century: Sovereignty or Globalism?'
*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!