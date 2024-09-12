International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in Meeting With High-Ranking BRICS Security Officials in St. Petersburg
- Sputnik International, 1920
Putin Takes Part in Meeting With High-Ranking BRICS Security Officials in St. Petersburg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of senior security officials from the BRICS countries in St. Petersburg.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with senior security officials from BRICS countries in St. Petersburg.The meeting of high-level representatives of BRICS states in charge of security matters is being held in St. Petersburg from September 10 to 12.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Putin Takes Part in Meeting With High-Ranking BRICS Security Officials in St. Petersburg

08:43 GMT 12.09.2024
BRICS is an intergovernmental organization that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia holds the presidency of the organization in 2024.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with senior security officials from BRICS countries in St. Petersburg.
The meeting of high-level representatives of BRICS states in charge of security matters is being held in St. Petersburg from September 10 to 12.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
