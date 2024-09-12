https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/putin-takes-part-in-meeting-with-high-ranking-brics-security-officials-in-st-petersburg--1120117445.html
Putin Takes Part in Meeting With High-Ranking BRICS Security Officials in St. Petersburg
Putin Takes Part in Meeting With High-Ranking BRICS Security Officials in St. Petersburg
Sputnik International
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of senior security officials from the BRICS countries in St. Petersburg.
2024-09-12T08:43+0000
2024-09-12T08:43+0000
2024-09-12T08:43+0000
world
brics
russia
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119242077_0:58:2945:1715_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fe86d404c8e644630a30e1d69fad9d.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with senior security officials from BRICS countries in St. Petersburg.The meeting of high-level representatives of BRICS states in charge of security matters is being held in St. Petersburg from September 10 to 12.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119242077_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_386d3a4bf94bf5c40b1a114d15f22a5f.jpg
Putin Holds a Meeting With Participants of the BRICS Summit in St. Petersburg
Sputnik International
Putin Holds a Meeting With Participants of the BRICS Summit in St. Petersburg
2024-09-12T08:43+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, brics countries
russian president vladimir putin, brics countries
Putin Takes Part in Meeting With High-Ranking BRICS Security Officials in St. Petersburg
BRICS is an intergovernmental organization that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia holds the presidency of the organization in 2024.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with senior security officials from BRICS countries in St. Petersburg.
The meeting of high-level representatives of BRICS states in charge of security matters is being held in St. Petersburg from September 10 to 12.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!