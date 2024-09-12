Trump and Harris Trade Barbs on Debate Stage as Election Heats Up

International
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including their analysis of the first presidential debate.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including their analysis of the first presidential debate.
In the opening hour, The Final Countdown spoke to renowned cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis about the presidential debate, as they analyzed the performances of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.Political commentator and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, then spoke to the team about the reactions to the presidential debate and the outlook for the 2024 election.The Final Countdown would conclude the show with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who provided field updates from the Donbass and a breakdown of the US' potential move to allow Ukraine to launch long-range missiles into Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Ted Rall
Steve Gill
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including their analysis of the first presidential debate.
In the opening hour, The Final Countdown spoke to renowned cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis about the presidential debate, as they analyzed the performances of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Political commentator and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, then spoke to the team about the reactions to the presidential debate and the outlook for the 2024 election.
The Final Countdown would conclude the show with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who provided field updates from the Donbass and a breakdown of the US' potential move to allow Ukraine to launch long-range missiles into Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
