Trump and Harris Trade Barbs on Debate Stage as Election Heats Up
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including their analysis of the first presidential debate.
In the opening hour, The Final Countdown spoke to renowned cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis about the presidential debate, as they analyzed the performances of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.Political commentator and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, then spoke to the team about the reactions to the presidential debate and the outlook for the 2024 election.The Final Countdown would conclude the show with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who provided field updates from the Donbass and a breakdown of the US' potential move to allow Ukraine to launch long-range missiles into Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:12 GMT 12.09.2024 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 12.09.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed a slew of topics from around the globe, including their analysis of the first presidential debate.
In the opening hour, The Final Countdown spoke to renowned cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis about the presidential debate, as they analyzed the performances of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Political commentator and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, then spoke to the team about the reactions to the presidential debate and the outlook for the 2024 election.
The Final Countdown would conclude the show with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who provided field updates from the Donbass and a breakdown of the US' potential move to allow Ukraine to launch long-range missiles into Russia.
