https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/trump-harris-debate-us-may-ok-kiev-regime-for-long-range-strikes-into-russia-uhuru-trial-1120112843.html
Trump Harris Debate; US May OK Kiev Regime for Long Range Strikes Into Russia; Uhuru Trial
Trump Harris Debate; US May OK Kiev Regime for Long Range Strikes Into Russia; Uhuru Trial
Sputnik International
The US may allow the Kiev regime to use US weapons for long-range strikes into Russia, setting up a dangerous scenario for nuclear terrorism and a final world war.
2024-09-12T04:14+0000
2024-09-12T04:14+0000
2024-09-12T08:36+0000
the critical hour
radio
israel
china
donald trump
kamala harris
uhuru movement
ukraine
dick cheney
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0b/1120112686_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a19ebb7f48a83ddf5015474d3c084e6.png
Trump Harris Debate; US May OK Kiev Regime for Long Range Strikes Into Russia; Uhuru Trial
Sputnik International
The US may allow the Kiev regime to use US weapons for long-range strikes into Russia, setting up a dangerous scenario for nuclear terrorism and a final world war.
Melik Abdul, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the presidential debate.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joined us to discuss US plans to launch long-range strikes into Russia.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the foreign policy discussions in last night's debate.Thomas C Mountain, investigative journalist and author, discusses conflicts in issues in Ethiopia and Sudan.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss a recent poll about which candidate is more likely to avoid war and the Uhuru trial.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses US militarism against China.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the dangerous potential for World War 3 and nuclear annihilation.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, discusses the Uhuru trial and the presidential debate.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
china
ukraine
ethiopia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0b/1120112686_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2201f5825d065de0c8d10a0438a4a0c0.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, ukrainian nuclear terrorism, us allows ukraine to use long-range missile on russia, ethiopia-sudan conflict, uhuru movement trial
the critical hour, ukrainian nuclear terrorism, us allows ukraine to use long-range missile on russia, ethiopia-sudan conflict, uhuru movement trial
Trump Harris Debate; US May OK Kiev Regime for Long Range Strikes Into Russia; Uhuru Trial
04:14 GMT 12.09.2024 (Updated: 08:36 GMT 12.09.2024)
The US may allow the Kiev regime to use US weapons for long-range strikes into Russia, setting up a dangerous scenario for nuclear terrorism and a final world war.
Melik Abdul, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the presidential debate.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joined us to discuss US plans to launch long-range strikes into Russia.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the foreign policy discussions in last night's debate.
Thomas C Mountain, investigative journalist and author, discusses conflicts in issues in Ethiopia and Sudan.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss a recent poll about which candidate is more likely to avoid war and the Uhuru trial.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses US militarism against China.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the dangerous potential for World War 3 and nuclear annihilation.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, discusses the Uhuru trial and the presidential debate.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM