Trump Harris Debate; US May OK Kiev Regime for Long Range Strikes Into Russia; Uhuru Trial

The US may allow the Kiev regime to use US weapons for long-range strikes into Russia, setting up a dangerous scenario for nuclear terrorism and a final world war.

Melik Abdul, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the presidential debate.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joined us to discuss US plans to launch long-range strikes into Russia.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the foreign policy discussions in last night's debate.Thomas C Mountain, investigative journalist and author, discusses conflicts in issues in Ethiopia and Sudan.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss a recent poll about which candidate is more likely to avoid war and the Uhuru trial.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses US militarism against China.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the dangerous potential for World War 3 and nuclear annihilation.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, discusses the Uhuru trial and the presidential debate.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

