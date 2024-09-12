https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/us-to-potentially-green-light-ukraines-long-range-missile-strikes-in-russia-1120113298.html
US to Potentially Green Light Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Strikes in Russia
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the world, including reports that the US may green light Ukraine's long-range missile strikes on Russia.
US to Potentially Green Light Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Strikes in Russia
04:15 GMT 12.09.2024 (Updated: 08:39 GMT 12.09.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the world, including reports that the US may green light Ukraine's long-range missile strikes on Russia.
In the opening segment, Rachel spoke to the Executive Director of Ron Paul Institute, Daniel McAdams, about the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Rachel then spoke to co-founder of ProChain Capital and finance expert David Tawil about the latest inflation report, which shows that inflation is cooling despite a 0.2% rise in the CPI.
In the final hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the Biden administration's pending decision on whether or not Ukraine will be allowed to carry out long-range missile strikes on neighboring Russia.
Lastly, journalist and professor of political science Marwa Osman spoke to Rachel about the state of affairs in the Middle East, especially as tensions reignite between Israel and Lebanon.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM