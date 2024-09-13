International
LIVE: UN Security Council Discusses Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/federal-reserve-moves-closer-to-rate-cuts-after-inflation-hits-lowest-level-in-3-years-1120124429.html
Federal Reserve Moves Closer to Rate Cuts After Inflation Hits Lowest Level in 3 Years
Federal Reserve Moves Closer to Rate Cuts After Inflation Hits Lowest Level in 3 Years
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest CPI and inflation numbers.
2024-09-13T04:12+0000
2024-09-13T14:12+0000
the final countdown
radio
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
us
kamala harris
donald trump
presidential debate
gop
democrats
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120124212_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4821276a31aaeb8797c7a36a87380e35.jpg
Federal Reserve Moves Closer to Rate Cuts After Inflation Hits Lowest Level in 3 Years
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest CPI and inflation numbers.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the aftermath of the presidential debate, covering everything from fact-checking by moderators to the perception of the Vice President's victory.Later, The Final Countdown team speaks to financial analyst Todd "Bubba" Horwitz. Bubba breaks down today's CPI report and explains, in real-world terms, how fiscal policy from Washington, DC, is making the dream of homeownership increasingly difficult for Americans.In the second hour, the team speaks to writer and columnist Nebojsa Malic. Nebojsa breaks down the political disconnect in the UK, where the British government is doubling down on aid to Ukraine while pensioners worry about how they will heat their homes and pay their bills this winter.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120124212_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_43e0e140e86823f8ae4732416a758bbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, cpi and inflation in us, sep 2024 interest rate
the final countdown, cpi and inflation in us, sep 2024 interest rate

Federal Reserve Moves Closer to Rate Cuts After Inflation Hits Lowest Level in 3 Years

04:12 GMT 13.09.2024 (Updated: 14:12 GMT 13.09.2024)
The Final Countdown
Federal Reserve Moves Closer to Rate Cuts After Inflation Hits Lowest Level in 3 Years
Subscribe
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
Steve Gill
All materials
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest CPI and inflation numbers.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the aftermath of the presidential debate, covering everything from fact-checking by moderators to the perception of the Vice President's victory.
Later, The Final Countdown team speaks to financial analyst Todd "Bubba" Horwitz. Bubba breaks down today's CPI report and explains, in real-world terms, how fiscal policy from Washington, DC, is making the dream of homeownership increasingly difficult for Americans.
In the second hour, the team speaks to writer and columnist Nebojsa Malic. Nebojsa breaks down the political disconnect in the UK, where the British government is doubling down on aid to Ukraine while pensioners worry about how they will heat their homes and pay their bills this winter.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала