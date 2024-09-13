https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/federal-reserve-moves-closer-to-rate-cuts-after-inflation-hits-lowest-level-in-3-years-1120124429.html
Federal Reserve Moves Closer to Rate Cuts After Inflation Hits Lowest Level in 3 Years
Federal Reserve Moves Closer to Rate Cuts After Inflation Hits Lowest Level in 3 Years
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest CPI and inflation numbers.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest CPI and inflation numbers.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the aftermath of the presidential debate, covering everything from fact-checking by moderators to the perception of the Vice President's victory.Later, The Final Countdown team speaks to financial analyst Todd "Bubba" Horwitz. Bubba breaks down today's CPI report and explains, in real-world terms, how fiscal policy from Washington, DC, is making the dream of homeownership increasingly difficult for Americans.In the second hour, the team speaks to writer and columnist Nebojsa Malic. Nebojsa breaks down the political disconnect in the UK, where the British government is doubling down on aid to Ukraine while pensioners worry about how they will heat their homes and pay their bills this winter.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Federal Reserve Moves Closer to Rate Cuts After Inflation Hits Lowest Level in 3 Years
04:12 GMT 13.09.2024 (Updated: 14:12 GMT 13.09.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest CPI and inflation numbers.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the aftermath of the presidential debate, covering everything from fact-checking by moderators to the perception of the Vice President's victory.
Later, The Final Countdown team speaks to financial analyst Todd "Bubba" Horwitz. Bubba breaks down today's CPI report and explains, in real-world terms, how fiscal policy from Washington, DC, is making the dream of homeownership increasingly difficult for Americans.
In the second hour, the team speaks to writer and columnist Nebojsa Malic. Nebojsa breaks down the political disconnect in the UK, where the British government is doubling down on aid to Ukraine while pensioners worry about how they will heat their homes and pay their bills this winter.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM