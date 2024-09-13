https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/florida-jury-decides-fate-in-russian-conspiracy-case-targeting-us-activists-1120128139.html
Florida Jury Decides Fate in Russian Conspiracy Case Targeting US Activists
On the September 12, 2024 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss the latest political developments around the globe and domestically, including a US activist group's fate after accusations of spreading "Russian interests".
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120128244_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2c2d70edd28cc2a24e12b15e6ce00fca.png
04:15 GMT 13.09.2024 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 13.09.2024)
On the September 12, 2024 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss the latest political developments around the globe and domestically, including a US activist group's fate after accusations of spreading "Russian interests".
The show begins with activist and podcast host Misty Winston joining the show to discuss the latest developments out of the US presidential race, including Harris targeting North Carolina, and Trump's rally in Arizona.
Then, attorney and founder of DD Geopolitics John Jackman shares his perspective on the US announcing an additional $700 million in aid to Ukraine. He also delves into the overall geopolitical strategy of Ukraine.
The second hour starts with Mohamed Gomaa, a journalist focusing on the Middle East, sharing his insights on Hamas's announcement that they are ready to implement a ceasefire without new conditions.
The show closes with journalist, and host of the Jaybefaunt Show James Fauntleroy, journalist, discussing the conspiracy charges against a US activist group accused of spreading "Russian interests" in the United States.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
