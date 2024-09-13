https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/florida-jury-decides-fate-in-russian-conspiracy-case-targeting-us-activists-1120128139.html

Florida Jury Decides Fate in Russian Conspiracy Case Targeting US Activists

Florida Jury Decides Fate in Russian Conspiracy Case Targeting US Activists

Sputnik International

On the September 12, 2024 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss the latest political developments around the globe and domestically, including a US activist group's fate after accusations of spreading "Russian interests".

2024-09-13T04:15+0000

2024-09-13T04:15+0000

2024-09-13T14:29+0000

the backstory

kamala harris

donald trump

north carolina

arizona

ukraine

russia

radio

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120128244_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2c2d70edd28cc2a24e12b15e6ce00fca.png

Florida Jury Decides Fate in Russian Conspiracy Case Targeting U.S. Activists Sputnik International On the September 12, 2024 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss the latest political developments around the globe and domestically, including a U.S. activist group's fate after accusations of spreading "Russian interests".

The show begins with activist and podcast host Misty Winston joining the show to discuss the latest developments out of the US presidential race, including Harris targeting North Carolina, and Trump's rally in Arizona.Then, attorney and founder of DD Geopolitics John Jackman shares his perspective on the US announcing an additional $700 million in aid to Ukraine. He also delves into the overall geopolitical strategy of Ukraine.The second hour starts with Mohamed Gomaa, a journalist focusing on the Middle East, sharing his insights on Hamas's announcement that they are ready to implement a ceasefire without new conditions.The show closes with journalist, and host of the Jaybefaunt Show James Fauntleroy, journalist, discussing the conspiracy charges against a US activist group accused of spreading "Russian interests" in the United States.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

north carolina

arizona

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, russia-paid us bloggers, hamas-israel ceasefire deal, russiagate conspiracy, trump 2024 campaign