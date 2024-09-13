https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/hezbollah-fires-rockets-at-main-israeli-air-defense-headquarters---statement-1120132078.html
Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Main Israeli Air Defense Headquarters - Statement
Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday it had fired rockets at the main air defense headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the northern Israeli city of Safed (also known as Tzfat), near the Lebanese-Israeli border.
2024
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Lebanese movement Hezbollah said on Friday it had fired rockets at the main air defense headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the northern Israeli city of Safed (also known as Tzfat), near the Lebanese-Israeli border.
"Fighters of the Islamic resistance launched Katyusha rocket attacks at the main air defense headquarters of the northern group command, located in the Birya barracks," the statement read.
An air raid alert was sounded Safed overnight after the Lebanese movement launched more than 20 rockets toward the northern Israeli city.
The Biriya barracks are located in the northeast of Safed, about 7 miles from the Lebanese-Israeli border. Hezbollah fighters
have shelled these barracks twice since October.
Hezbollah said its fighters attacked nine IDF positions on Thursday. In response, Israel struck 21 settlements in southern Lebanon, including the city of Nabatieh, killing three people, including a child.